On arriving at Vienna International Airport, I followed the crowd through customs and then to the first floor where I stepped into the arrivals area. I looked straight and there was a McDonald’s. I looked left and there was a Starbucks.
I had traveled all this way, and I was greeted by franchise restaurants found in Fort Wayne. I was disappointed.
I looked right and there was a sign hanging from the ceiling that pointed me in the direction of the train station. I walked down the long ramp to an Austrian Federal Railways ticket machine, bought a ticket and away I went.
When I arrived in the heart of the city, I exited an impressive modern L-shaped glass building. I could see Gothic churches in the distance. There were historic row houses where the first floors were coffee shops and the upper floors were apartments. I could smell fresh pastries. I could hear people talk in German and I could hear screeching noises from trains. I was thrilled. I was in Vienna.
My first stop was the Wiener Riesenrad. It is the oldest still-operating Ferris wheel in the world and has been making its 15-minute turn since 1897. I stood with five other visitors in one of the Ferris wheel’s red wooden carts. As I faced out, I pulled down a metal-framed dirty window to get an unobstructed view of the city. I could see steeples, roofs of residential buildings and DC Tower 1, which is the tallest skyscraper in Austria. I looked down and I got a clear view of the divided Prater Park. On one side, there is an amusement park with bumper cars and roller coasters. On the other side, there is a public park filled with trees, trails and benches.
I went to Restaurant 57 located at the top of DC Tower 1. Its food and service reviews are mixed. But I didn’t go to eat, I went for its magnificent views. I ordered a drink at the bar and walked around its lounge, which features ceiling-to-floor glass windows. I watched the sun set as the city’s lights came alive.
The next day I visited St. Stephen’s Cathedral, one of Vienna’s most important religious landmarks. There was a long line of visitors eager to go inside. When I walked inside, I was hit by a strong musty church smell. There are spiral stone staircases winding upward. Colorful lights appear as the sun’s reflection comes through the medieval stained-glass windows. Facing the altar were well-polished historic wooden pew benches and at the far back were modern plastic seat chairs. There was a mix of tourists and worshipers. For centuries, people from all walks of life have stepped into this amazing stone structure. It’s impressive that St. Stephen’s Cathedral continues to draw big crowds.
I walked up the hill behind the Schönbrunn Palace to the stunning Gloriette Schönbrunn. It’s a piece of architecture that towers over a well-manicured garden. Café Gloriette is on the first floor of the building. The café has a huge variety of desserts, coffee drinks and light meals. Visitors from all over the world sit and eat in this small café, including me. The views from out of the windows are amazing. I sat and ate a piece of chocolate cake and drank an espresso and I enjoyed every moment.
I went to the Hundertwasser House, an apartment complex designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser to look like a child’s drawing. The building appears to have rectangle apartments that are shifting. The mismatched windows are painted in random colors. Trees grow inside and poke outside in different directions. It’s certainly not as popular as the St. Stephen’s Cathedral or Gloriette Schönbrunn, but it’s a must-see.
Going to Vienna is easy. Delta, American and United airlines can all take you there. Located in northeast Austria, Vienna is also a great city to start or end an eastern European vacation because it’s close to so many countries including Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. Vienna also has a major airport and train station.
If you’re looking for an adventure, Vienna is the place to go.
David Placher is a Fort Wayne writer, photographer and world traveler who values experiences over things. He is always searching for cheap-fare flights and inexpensive hotel bookings. When Placher isn’t traveling, he is drafting and reviewing technology and information security contracts for a living. His travel stories will appear on occasion in The Journal Gazette.