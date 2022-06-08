Where are you going to be at 4 p.m. today? Fans of wiesn hendl might be awaiting the opening of Germanfest at Headwaters Park.
Wiesn hendl, you ask? For those who aren’t fluent in German, myself included, it’s basically chicken made with a blend of special seasonings.
Also known as Octoberfest chicken, it’s a staple at German festivals across the country. It’s even said to be more popular than sausage at the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich. The chicken is roasted with seasonings include paprika and salt. In fact, they are the stars, says Abby Heidenrech, one of the organizers for the Fort Wayne festival.
This year’s chicken will be prepared by Tim Langartner and Full Circle Grill and BBQ, Heidenreich says.
Germanfest continues through Sunday. For hours and information, go to www.germanfest.org.
Ice cream fundraiser
The 14th annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser benefiting Kate’s Kart will be June 25.
More than 20 area ice cream shops are participating in the event, which is designed to raise community awareness. Volunteers will be at each location handing out book bags and books as well as playing games and collecting donations.
Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit that supplies free books to hospitalized children. A team of 100 volunteers, plus hospital staff give away approximately 3,500 brand new books every month to hurting or scared children in the hospital.
Among the participating shops are Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique, Sweets on Main, Sweet Sanity in Huntertown, The Frozen Spoon in Leo-Cedarville and Moose and Mollie’s Café & Gelato in Roanoke.
For a full list and more information, go to kateskart.org/events/ice-cream-social.
Iced tea day ice cream
There are just so many holidays on the calendar. From my birthday on April 17 to Gumdrop Day on Feb. 15, there’s a day to celebrate almost anything you love.
For iced tea fans, that day is June 10. In honor of National Iced Tea Day, McAlister’s Deli has transformed its iconic sweet tea into an exclusive Sweet Tea Ice Cream with Sugar Cookie and Lemon Swirl.
It’s available for a limited time. You can buy a pint at participating McAlister’s locations, including those in Fort Wayne. The flavor will also be sold on Creamalicious’ website.
The dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural black tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring. Each pint is at $7.99.
Strawberry frosty
Summer just got a whole lot sweeter. Wendy’s is adding two berry delicious items to the menu, including a new Frosty flavor.
Joining the chocolate Frosty, the strawberry Frosty will be available for a limited time.
The Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is also back on the menu. This entrée features freshly sliced strawberries, smoked bacon and grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix. The salad is topped with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.
Around town
- Proximo, 898 S. Harrison St., is hosting a Southern California dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. June 27. Tickets are $100 and include six specialty entrees paired with house-made craft cocktails. To purchase tickets, call 422-0080, ext. 107. Gratuity is included in the cost.
- Bear and Beak Bakery recently celebrated its grand reopening. The Huntington bakery moved to a new location, 37 E. Washington St. The shop offers treats such as muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies and coffee cake. They also accept custom cake orders.
