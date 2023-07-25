Also

Water in morning to reduce disease

I received a letter from a dedicated reader asking me to remind people not to water in the later afternoon/evening.

Watering in the late afternoon or early evening can spread disease because water remains on the foliage or soil. Fungi love water, so disease changes go up.

The reader also pointed out that I have discussed golf courses and how they often water beginning at 3 a.m. They can do this because watering at this time reduces the time the leaves of the grass are wet. Golf courses also use fungicides regularly to reduce disease.

Just water in the morning to reduce disease chances and waste less water from evaporation.