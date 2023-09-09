Q. I am finding small seedlings of poison ivy in my landscape and gardens. Is it too late to treat them?
A. It seems it is not too late for birds to eat poison ivy berries and deposit them in your yard and gardens.
In this case I would tell you not to treat the poison ivy at all with a herbicide. Wear protective clothing – including gloves – and use a shovel to dig out the seedling poison ivy plants, digging deep enough to scoop out the plants including roots. Then carefully deposit the weeds in a trash bag and transfer the bag to a trash receptacle. This method is a good way to control small poison ivy plants now and prevent their development into larger plants that could develop next year – without the use of herbicides.
Fall is a great time to clean up garden areas of unwanted weeds so they don’t winter over into next season. Fall is a time when herbicides can be used in certain situations because the weeds are putting resources down into the roots. Applying herbicides to broad-leaved lawn weeds for example is very effective in early fall.
Sometimes the type of weeds can determine whether or not it should be treated. I recently had a reader ask me whether he should treat crabgrass in an area with a post-emergent herbicide this fall. Since crabgrass is an annual weed, it is just better to let it die out as winter approaches and treat the area with a preemergent herbicide next spring as the crabgrass this year certainly dropped seeds that will germinate next season if nothing is done.
Weeds are defined as plants that grow extremely well in areas they are not wanted. I know that the trend for some people is to not use traditional herbicides to control weeds. Some people try homemade products while others encourage using common weeds for food and medicine.
My take on that is that some gardeners don’t want to eat weeds as they can be allergic or the edible weeds can react with certain medications. Some homemade products used for weed control can do more damage than good.
In addition there are some weeds, such as Canada thistle, that are not edible and can spread rampantly in a landscape.
One method of dealing with problematic weeds such as Canada thistle is to smother them. This can work in larger areas where the weeds have taken over.
A gardener must place landscape fabric or heavy mil plastic over the area in early spring and make sure there are no tears in the material. Over time the weeds will die in the absence of light. You have to take the area out of production for at least one growing season for this to be effective.
Sometimes herbicides are necessary to control problem weeds. Make sure you are using the recommended herbicide by experts for the best control.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To submit a question, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.