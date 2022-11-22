The thermostat in my home is set to 68 degrees.
It’s not that I want it that cold, but it’s a matter of economics. I don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars in heating bills.
Thankfully my husband and I have never battled over the thermostat. For the most part, we have agreed on our set temperatures: 68 degrees in winter (unless we have an arctic freeze) and 70 degrees in summer.
But that’s not the case for many households as the temperature often can become the center of heated disagreements. In fact, according to Indiana Michigan Power’s Thermostat Rumble survey this year, the thermostat setting was listed as more likely to spark a debate among couples, partners, in-laws and roommates than who’s going to cook dinner or take out the garbage.
This is the second year for the survey, which asked more than 8,000 customers about who really does control the thermostat.
The majority (52%) said that they control the thermostat or that they live alone. About 41% said that it’s a mutual decision and 7% said that a spouse, partner or roommate controls the thermostat.
Truth be told, the latter group is probably the most honest. Chances are the person answering the survey will make themselves seem much more in charge than they actually are. The survey reported that when it comes to those thermostat debates, nearly 40% said their spouse, partner or roommate wins, while the other 60% say they do.
But don’t think you’ve won the thermostat battle that easy. About 38% of customers admitted to changing the temperature when no one was watching.
I have to wonder if many of those temperature changers are women.
While the Indiana Michigan Power survey didn’t indicate gender breakdowns on who is controlling the thermostat, it shouldn’t be a surprise that past research and surveys have shown that men are usually the ones controlling that dial.
And speaking to my fellow women, it doesn’t seem that we are doing ourselves any favors when it comes to the thermostat battle. In fact, it appears that we may be losing.
It’s pretty established in other studies that most women lean toward the warmer side of things and often give in to a man’s chilly preferences.
A study published in 2019 by Ohio State University researchers took a look at how people interact around an energy decision in their home. The study reported that women often are more likely to report engaging in conflicts, whereas men are more likely to report engaging in agreements and compromises. That means when it comes to adjusting the thermostat, women may be less likely than men to initiate thermal comfort discussions and may defer to others’ preferences.
Of course, this study was based on what happens at home. Most people spend the majority of their day at work, and there isn’t usually access to a thermostat in an office or workplace where someone can readily turn it down or up.
It’s for that reason that there actually is a federally mandated temperate gauge for workplaces. OSHA has established that workplace temperatures should be between 68 and 78 degrees. Of course, I’m not sure how much that will help depending on your temperature leaning – especially if the person controlling the thermostat is a man or woman (see above research findings).
But when it comes to the home, 56% of customers in Indiana Michigan Power’s survey say they keep their home temperature during the colder months between 70 to 73 degrees, and 39% keep it under 70 degrees.
While I may be in the minority when it comes to my home’s temperature, it should pay off, according to Indiana Michigan Power.
The utility company reports that setting your thermostat a little lower during winter months can reduce heating costs about 3% for each degree of adjustment. Changing the temperature from 72 to 68 degrees could lower an energy bill by up to 10%.
For those savings, I’m willing to give in to my husband regarding the temperature and just throw on a few more layers of clothing.
Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.