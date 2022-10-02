Jamie Mann loves teaching others how to thrift shop. And based on her finds over the years, she turns out to be a pretty good teacher.
Mann estimates that 95% of the items in her home are from thrift store shopping. That includes furniture, dishes, décor, “Anything and everything I can get comes from secondhand,” Mann says.
She ticks off the brand names that she has found at thrift shops: Vera Bradley, Under Armor, Nike and Matilda Jane. One of her best buys? A $5,000 couch set for $300.
As inflation causes prices to rise, buying such brand-name products at full price can put a big dent in the wallet. But those, like Mann, who have become thrift shop devotees, purchasing items such as clothes and shoes offers an alternative way to save on quality goods.
“It can be overwhelming because sometimes it’s by color or sizes,” Mann says. “You have to go with the mindset that its going to take longer.”
But, for her, knowing that she can save up to 80% on items is a good reason to go. In addition, it allows shoppers to be resourceful and frees up extra money in the budget because you’re not spending it on something expensive.
“I’m not about being environmental friendly, but when we recycle clothing, it’s just creating a healthier environment,” Mann says.
Mann started going to garage sales and thrift stores with her parents when she was young. Her uncle was an auctioneer and the family would often go to estate sales.
The defining moment for Mann’s launch into thrifting was at an estate sale when she was going through an elderly woman’s jewelry box. “Just the thought of memories being renewed and then bringing them into your home and carrying on more memories,” Mann says. “Oh my gosh, I get to wear this antique jewelry and just finding things that I would have never found.”
Mann usually goes to stores with a budget in mind, considering what’s realistic and what she wants to pay. But oftentimes, she finds that patience is key.
It’s something Bill Eicher and Trude Meyers have learned in the 35 years they have been going to thrift shops and garage and estate sales.
“We eat, sleep and drink flea marketing and thrift shopping,” says Meyers, who owns the Blue Fruit Jar in Auburn with her husband.
Eicher started out as a garage saler, he says. However, he couldn’t get Meyers to go with him to garage sales. She only wanted to go to estate sales.
That’s where Meyers got her start. She got married for the first time just out of high school and went to auctions to furnish her home.
Admittedly, Meyers thought only poor people went to garage sales and thrift stores, she says. It wasn’t until she found a cake stand at a garage sale for 50 cents that her mind changed.
“I was hooked,” Meyers says. “I have been a thrift store, garage sale, auction person for the rest of my life.”
Eicher says because times are tight, he has seen a lot more people coming into the shop to sell their items. However, the shop oftentimes can’t buy them because they don’t have the room.
But that hasn’t stopped the couple from looking.
It’s because of the inflation that Meyers encourages people to take up thrift shopping. “Right now, there is no shame in buying secondhand clothing,” she says.
Meyers suggests, however, that you know what you are buying before you buy it.
Mann suggests asking a store when it puts out most of its products and what is a good day to go shopping. There may be more inventory on a particular day.
And her biggest tip, “Don’t get discouraged.”
“Some people have a natural eye and it develops. The more you go, the easier it becomes; more of the treasures pop out.”