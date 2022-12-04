The beauty of Christmas is partly due to the romance we all feel for the holiday: Spending time with family, gift giving, Christmas music and the glow of lights. While these things happen for a short time, one way to extend the warm fuzziness of that holiday romance is through the pages of a book.
Romance books have been one of the leading selling genres for decades. An August 2021 article in Forbes reported that unit sales for romance books topped 47 million in the 12 months ending March 2021, including print and e-books combined.
Christmas romances are a popular segment of the genre. K-lytics, which provides e-book market data, reported that in 2021 more than 700 romances with “Christmas” in the title were published.
Fort Wayne resident Denise Hunter is a bestselling romance author with 42 published novels, including several Christmas stories. Her first book was “A Stranger’s Bride,” published in 1999. Two more of her novels will release in coming months.
Hunter and her husband, Kevin, have experienced some celebritydom due to her Christmas stories.
Three of Hunter’s novels were adapted into Hallmark Christmas movies – “The Convenient Groom,” “A December Bride” and “The Goodbye Bride.” The latter two were Christmas movies and “The Goodbye Bride” was changed to “Christmas on My Mind.”
“My husband and I got to go on set for the Christmas movies and had cameos in them,” Hunter said. “Being on set was a surreal experience. Each year when Hallmark reairs the movies I get messages from readers who spot our cameos.
“ ‘A December Bride’ has become a Hallmark Christmas movie favorite. People tell me all the time it’s one they watch every year. It’s gratifying to hear that the story resonated with so many people.”
Hunter said her novella was set in a fictional town in southern Indiana, inspired by the town of Madison. Another Christmas novel, “Falling Like Snowflakes,” is about a woman who’s on the run for her life with her 5-year-old son. When their car breaks down in a coastal town in Maine, they find refuge at a Christmas tree farm owned by three brothers. Hunter adds that the protagonist was previously in an abusive marriage and “she’s seeking safety and freedom.”
In addition to her Christmas stories, Hunter also has brought her talents to beach reads. Her latest, “Bookshop by the Sea,” came out in April and “has been my bestselling book so far,” Hunter said. In March, her next beach read, “A Novel Proposal,” will be released.
“Writing it was a blast,” Hunter said. “It’s the closest I’ll ever come to writing a rom-com.”
Jillian Mitchell, store manager at the Orchard Crossing Barnes & Noble, and who has been with the company for 11 years, said that although Christmas books started releasing as early as October, wintry weather tends to generate an uptick in sales.
“Romance is great because it allows us to escape, and live in love,” Mitchell said. “It is one of our most popular categories. Christmas romances are the best because they combine two of the greatest things, the holidays and love. I think they give us hope.”
The store just celebrated its first anniversary. It moved to its new location when its previous location at Jefferson Pointe closed after 20 years. Hunter will have a book signing at the Orchard Crossing location from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
“(The book signing) is an amazing opportunity to have any local authors in our store,” Mitchell said. “We love supporting them all, and Denise (Hunter) is very popular. We have a section dedicated to all things local, authors, places, history, and animals. We love people being able to shop our rooms, giving a feel of cozy and interest.”
Amanda Luedeke has been a literary agent for more than a decade. As vice president at MacGregor & Luedeke, the Fort Wayne resident, who also produces a podcast at gatecrasherspodcast.com, offered a message to anyone who treasures being able to stroll among the shelves of bookstores.
“If shoppers want to help the book industry, they should shop and order books locally, even if at a big-box bookstore,” Luedeke said. “Amazon might offer the best prices, but they are destroying the industry. We live in a time where the average consumer will gladly pay $6 for a latte that took five minutes to make, and then turn their nose up at an $18 book that took years to make.
“Amazon has trained us to think we deserve cheap books and art. And I fall into that same mindset; I get it. But especially if there are authors you love, the best thing you can do to support them is to buy their books from Barnes & Noble or from a local store.”
Luedeke advised buyers to check the list of books they expect to give, and to buy those books sooner rather than later this year.
“We are still seeing some lingering effects in the supply chain,” Luedeke said. “Last year we ran into a problem with the book ‘MOX’ (by professional wrestler Jon Moxley) that I agented. The entire print run sold out by mid-December, if I’m remembering correctly. Roughly six weeks after the book released. The publisher couldn’t get a second print run delivered until February.
“While I don’t expect this holiday season to be quite like that, there is still a slight lag in shipping logistics, so it’s important to shop early. I’m sure that’s true of all industries.”
Luedeke primarily represents nonfiction in the Christian and general markets;, but she will be joining the Christmas books genre.
“My Christmas devotional book, which I co-authored with my friend and Fort Wayne native Hannah Opliger, will release fall 2024 through Our Daily Bread Publishing,” Luedeke said. “Much of our marketing focus for it will be on entering the holiday gift market. It’s such a big opportunity and of course lots of competition. We are already thinking of ways to be most effective in that saturated space … and we’re two years out.”
Local romance author Liz Flaherty’s Christmas romances are classified as novellas, stories that range from about 35 to 150 pages. Snippets of holiday stories also appear in Flaherty’s full-length books, and she has no trouble getting inspired to write a Christmas story during warm weather.
“Holidays equal fun, warmth, and joy, right? I only write sweet, particularly in holiday stories. Things may happen, but never on the page,” Flaherty said. “I wrote most of them in the spring, which isn’t difficult, because I just dearly love Christmas and everything about it. I watch an old Christmas movie or play some music if I can’t get in the mood, but usually it’s not a problem.”
Flaherty’s stories are in anthologies, so when someone purchases her novella, they receive a bundle of them by multiple authors. One title, “The Magic Stocking,” appears in “A Christmas Town Anthology.”
“‘The Magic Stocking’ is fun and sweet with just a little bit of Christmas magic at its heart,” Flaherty said. “When Ellie Griffith comes to Christmas Town, Maine, to sell socks, her overachieving family accuses her of running away and extending her lifelong habit of never finishing anything she starts. In her heart, broken by being left nearly at the altar, she thinks they’re probably right, but she has to try one more time. The last thing she wants to do is meet a man.”
Fort Wayne author Sara Ward, who writes fiction under the pen name Grace Worthington, published a full-length Christmas novel, “Christmas Wishes in Wild Harbor,” as a five-book series.
“I wrote it during the pandemic when I needed something happy in my life,” said Ward, who also offers marketing for authors and digital entrepreneurs. “I adore the combination of romance and Christmas. It’s PG-rated, and perfect for the Hallmark movie crowd.”
The book is set in a small beach town and features a woman who owns a struggling wedding shop and is reeling from a broken engagement.
“Christmas stories remind us of the magic and wonder of Christmas, especially falling in love,” Ward said. “That’s why so many classic rom-com movies we love have a Christmas or New Year’s scene where the couple finally kisses or professes their love, either on the holiday or at the moment the clock strikes midnight.”