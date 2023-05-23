Q. My yew shrubs have done poorly this year. The foliage began turning yellow, and then brown. What’s wrong?
A. After a bit of investigation, I discovered very wet soil around the yews. Further investigation revealed that your gutters were clogged, and water was pouring off the roof and landing in the yew planting. One thing that yews cannot tolerate is wet feet and the root rot that follows. Hopefully, they can recover now that the drainage has been improved.
Sometimes yew foliage can turn brown when they experience very cold harsh winds in winter and early spring. Yews can produce new growth on bare wood, but it takes awhile for them to recover. In your situation, prune away any damage. You might apply a root stimulator to help them recover.
Yews are used extensively in plantings in homeowner landscapes and commercial plantings in our area. They provide all-year interest and have little issues compared with other evergreens. Even though yews prefer shade, they can also tolerate sunnier landscapes.
There are basically two kinds of yews that are used in landscapes. Japanese yew (Taxus cuspidate) has flat-ranked needles – meaning that if one cuts a twig and places it upon a table, the twig lays flat. Anglo-Japanese (Taxus x media) yew has foliage that is spiraled on the twig, so it does not lay flat on a table. Yews are distributed worldwide and there are some yews native to the United States.
Over 400 cultivars of yews have been named. There are cultivars that are more upright, and some are smaller and are more spreading. “Capitia’ is a tall upright shrub or tree. “Fastigata” has a columnar form – better for narrow spaces. “Densiformus” has dense growth in a wide, spreading habit. “Hicksii” is a common cultivar with an upright habit. “Tauntonii” has a spreading habit.
Yews can be used for border plantings, hedges and foundation plantings. In my opinion, they are a bit overused in landscape plantings.
In its favorite habitat, which is part to full shade, happy yews can become quite vigorous and large. They need pruning to keep them in check. Yews can be pruned into trees, and also into hedges of all shapes and sizes, though mid- and late-summer pruning should be avoided because the new growth produced often is killed the following winter.
Yews have an interesting history. Some types of yews can be very-long lived, so they are often found in cemeteries. The British believed that plantings of yews in cemeteries protected them from evil spirits.
The British longbow was made of yew wood, which gave the bows incredible range and power. Native Americans also used yew wood for bows, canoe paddles and spears.
Almost every part of the yew is poisonous to humans and livestock. The fleshy aril (or fruit) of yew contains a seed that is extremely toxic. These orange red fruit should be removed from the shrubs to protect small children and pets.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.