I was tired of watching gamblers in Las Vegas on television. I was too far removed sitting in my living room to experience any thrill or disappointment. So, I bought the $233 no-frills airfare on Allegiant Air from Fort Wayne, rolled my old and discardable clothes and stuffed them into a small backpack and away I went on my three-day trip.
Everything was great!
I stayed at the magnificent MGM Grand where I was greeted by Leo, the 45-foot-tall, 50-ton statue of a lion. Inside this mega hotel and casino, gamblers sat and poured money into the slot machines with dreams of winning it big.
I decided to take a chance at winning it big, too. I inserted $10, and I lost it all in 10 seconds. I walked away. That was my only gambling experience. For a brief moment I had buyer’s remorse. (Or should I say gambler’s remorse?) That $10 could have been used to buy a slice of pizza.
I walked along the popular stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard where the city’s most glamorous and exciting entertainment spots, casinos and hotels are located. I could hear the screams of thrill-seekers coming from the famous Big Apple Coaster next to the New York New York Hotel & Casino. I could see the dazzling and colorful neon light displays attached to the buildings that lined the street. These well-thought-out light displays are not just limited to casinos, even Walgreens and CVS have impressive displays.
I took a ride-sharing service to the popular Fremont Street, which is the original street where the casino and entertainment businesses grew out from in Las Vegas. I did enjoy the Fremont Street Experience. It is a pedestrian walkway closed to traffic and covered by an overhead LED canopy called Viva Vision.
While looking up at the world’s largest video screen, I saw some people zip past overhead as they enjoyed the SlotZilla Zipline. One person’s luck ran out. She got stuck toward the end of her journey. But an employee quickly zipped out and rescued the dangling woman in distress.
Throughout the tourist areas are plenty of stores. Some cater to cheap souvenir buyers and a handful of stores cater to the upper class. But if I bought anything, I would have had to trash some of my clothes to make room for my purchases in my small backpack or I would have to pay extra for carry-on or check in luggage.
Remember, I bought the cheapest airline ticket.
As I walked outside, I could smell marijuana at almost every turn. Recreational use is legal in Nevada and there are several cannabis dispensaries open 24/7 in Las Vegas. The city’s loose liquor laws also provide a safe haven for people who enjoy drinking while they stroll around tourist areas.
There are also showgirls standing on some corners promoting their shows. Las Vegas is “Sin City” after all.
I witnessed a stunning sunset as the shade of orange on the horizon began to retreat to darkness and the sun disappeared behind the beautiful mountains. The weather was warm and dry. It was perfect.
I went to the incredible Superfrico for dinner and a show. It is an Italian American psychedelic restaurant with an artsy feel. The blue walls have a mix of art that ranges from contemporary to pop art and its show is breathtaking. A revolving stage helped keep the performances brief as the body-bending and flamboyantly dressed characters wowed the crowd.
As for the flight, Allegiant doesn’t have the best reputation. There are several customer complaints that come up with a simple online search. Some may be legitimate, some not. On Nov. 22, Business Insider published “Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study.” You don’t have to read the article to know what’s about. But I had a great experience on Allegiant. My flight departed and arrived on time for my entire journey, and the flight attendants were awesome. Sure, if I wanted a soft drink or a snack, I would have had to pay, but my airfare was cheap and it was a direct flight. What more can I ask for?
