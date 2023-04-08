My visit to Hamburg, Germany, was a great learning experience.
The city is rich in architecture, culture and history. Almost surrounded by water, Hamburg has more than 2,500 bridges, outpacing Venice and Amsterdam combined. Hamburg is like a striking sweater with patches of land sewn together by bridges to make an impressive city.
Tucked between the Wandrahmsfleet and Zoikanal canals is a strip of land that contains the famous Dialogue in the Dark attraction, sometimes known as the Blind Museum. Its entrance is surrounded by glossy red plastic signs with German words and large braille characters above the entrance. Visually impaired volunteers equipped with white canes paced back and forth near the outside entrance.
I paid the fee, checked my cellphone into a locker and patiently waited until it was my turn to enter the popular exhibit, where I would experience what it is like to be visually impaired. You cannot enter the exhibit without an assigned, visually impaired guide.
When my guide arrived, I followed him into a room where he gave me a white cane before we went behind a curtain into pitch-black darkness. The guide would say, “follow my voice,” then briefly pause and repeat. I swung my cane back and forth and tapped the ground and objects so any vibrations in the cane’s handle would warn of potential hazards in my path.
The guide led me over a prop bridge where I could hear running water, then into a room where I could feel the side of a sofa, and finally into the Dark Bar, where a bartender took my order. I ordered a beer and gummy candies, but the challenge was paying for them – no credit cards, because I would not know the amount charged or where to sign. Although euro banknote denominations are different in size, I didn’t know the difference. I could only pay with pesky coins because I knew the amount of each coin by touch alone.
At the end of the tour, my guide wanted everyone to know that blind people do not touch people’s faces; that only happens in movies. From that amazing tour, I experienced just a couple of the many challenges that visually impaired people encounter daily.
Next, I crossed the Brooktorhafen canal and landed in front of the awesome International Maritime Museum. It captures the area’s rich history and the importance of the area’s waterfront. More than 100 years ago, the local population waited along the harbor for fishermen to return with fish to satisfy growling stomachs, but the area became modern when people instead went to wait in lines at market checkout counters.
The museum captures the methods that were used for fishing then and their evolution up to now. It also captures the importance of Hamburg’s harbor to the local economy. Hamburg is the third-largest port in Europe, with the Dutch ports of Rotterdam first and Antwerp second.
The Skyline Bar 20up in the Empire Riverside Hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Hamburg. Not only could I see several cargo ships coming and going, but I could also see the area’s amazing architecture.
I walked around beautiful Outer Alster Lake, where I discovered the Alsterperle, a cozy lakeside café and beer garden.
As I rested, I could see across the lake the once-popular Heinrich Hertz Tower in the distance. It is the tallest structure in the city, but going to the top is prohibited. The tower’s observation platform and restaurant were closed because of asbestos problems.
I took the Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Tour, which went past many of the city’s popular areas and historic buildings. But I can’t explore a city just sitting on a bus. After I did the complete tour, I exited the bus at a random stop and just started walking. That is how I discovered great bakeries, amazing bars and unique markets.
My three-day trip in Hamburg could have easily been expanded. If you like a vacation where you can explore and learn, I recommend Hamburg.
David Placher is a Fort Wayne writer, photographer and world traveler who values experiences over things. He is always searching for cheap-fare flights and inexpensive hotel bookings. When Placher isn’t traveling, he is drafting and reviewing technology and information security contracts for a living. His travel stories will appear on occasion in The Journal Gazette.