Q. What can you tell me about trumpet vine or trumpet creeper? Many of my friends tell me to avoid it like the plague.
A. Depending on who one talks to, trumpet vine is either native to the southeastern United States and naturalized in the eastern United States, or just plain old native to the eastern United States. This is once again a case where a native plant can be very invasive. In the wild, they are often found in seasonal swamps and forest thickets.
The flowers of trumpet creepers are beautiful – the plant produces clusters of large trumpet-shaped flowers that mostly come in orange. The flowers are a magnet to hummingbirds and other pollinators.
The major issue with trumpet vine is how aggressive it grows – it can quickly grow over fences, roofs, walls and other structures. It can spread up to 40 feet away from its center. New shoots from the mother plant can develop and quickly spread to other areas. Tendrils produced by the plant can latch onto other structures and plants nearby. Seed pods produced by the plant can drop and quickly germinate to spread the plant to other areas.
Many experts say this plant should be planted at least 6 to 12 feet away from dwellings or trees.
Trumpet vine is toxic to humans, so gloves should be worn when handling the plant for reasons such as pruning. Trumpet vine can ruin foundations and roofs because it can grow under shingles and trap moisture underneath. It is also highly flammable, so is a fire hazard when allowed to grow on buildings.
I have seen examples of gardeners who have planted trumpet vine and have controlled its spread. One case was of a person who allowed the plant to grow over a smaller red maple and took steps to control it.
Those steps included heavy pruning of the vine to ground level in the spring and fall, removal of any developing seed pods and tendrils, and scouting for and removing any seedlings that tried to develop. Many experts say that the plant cannot be pruned too much.
When I asked why this person went to so much trouble to grow trumpet vine he said “I just love how it looks. It’s beautiful.”
The cultivar “Apricot” – with apricot-colored blooms – is reported to be less invasive. It is probably best for most gardeners to avoid planting trumpet vine.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. Email questions for the column to Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.