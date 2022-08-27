Saturday prime time
“Great Chocolate Showdown” – Home bakers try to combine vegetables and chocolate. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on The CW.
“FBI: International” – U.S. attorney general in Hungary for an important meeting. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on CBS.
“Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: – The Jersey Boys celebrate the 60th anniversary of their first No. 1 hit, “Sherry.” (Repeat) 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Masters of Illusion” – Naathan Phan; Bill Cook; Chris Funk; My Uyen. 9 p.m. on The CW.
“48 Hours” – New information in the 30-year-old murders of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on CBS.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos” – Magic tricks go awry; sibling rivalry and animal antics. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on ABC.
“Masters of Illusion” – Chipper Lowell; Kid Ace; Trino; Nick Dopuch; Johnny Ace Palmer. (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on The CW.
“Prince and The Revolution: The Purple Rain Tour” – Songs include “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Purple Rain.” (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“48 Hours” – An innovative social media campaign helps in the quest to find the killer in a 45-year-old case. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CBS.
“The $100,000 Pyramid” – Ken Jennings; Ross Mathews; RuPaul; Carson Kressley. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on ABC.
Sunday prime time
“2022 MTV Video Music Awards” – A celebration of the best music videos of 2022. 8 p.m. on The CW.
“Celebrity Family Feud” – Rey Mysterio and The Miz face off; Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against Orel Hershiser. 8 p.m. on ABC.
“America’s Got Talent” – Eleven performers take the stage live. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on NBC.
“The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” – Patriarch Thomas Boleyn is determined to elevate the family name. 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“The Simpsons” – A surprise from Marge’s past has her bonding with Bart. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on Fox.
“Big Brother” – The head of household nominates houseguests for eviction. 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
“The Great North” – A punk band invites Ham to audition. (Repeat) 8:30 p.m. on Fox.
“The $100,000 Pyramid” – Mario Cantone; Rachel Bloom; Lisa Ann Walter; Janelle James. 9 p.m. on ABC.
“Guilt on Masterpiece” – In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out; across town, Max McCall is released from prison. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Bob’s Burgers” – Bob and Linda accept a Valentine’s Day dinner invitation. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on Fox.
“The Equalizer” – McCall helps a mob accountant find a lost ledger of evidence. (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on CBS.
“The Final Straw” – Cheerleaders compete against a married couple; childhood friends take on social media influencers. 10 p.m. on ABC.
“America’s Got Talent” – Two acts from the previous night’s show move to the final round of competition. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on NBC.
“Guilt on Masterpiece” – Max and Kenny find a local minister more of an obstacle than they thought. 10 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.