Saturday prime time
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” – Guest comic Keegan-Michael Key. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on The CW.
“Auto Racing” – Camping World SRX Series. From South Boston Speedway, Va. 8 p.m. on CBS.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos” – A girl discovers her car window was left open during a snowstorm. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on ABC.
“USFL” – New Orleans vs Birmingham. Semifinal. 8 p.m. on NBC.
“Doc Martin” – Martin needs to find a replacement vicar; bridesmaid goes into labor. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Would I Lie to You?” – Naomi Fry, Isaac Mizrahi, Helene York, and Negin Farsad. 8:30 p.m. on The CW.
“Masters of Illusion” – Levent; Murray SawChuck; The Clairvoyants; Jeff Hobson. 9 p.m. on The CW.
“Shark Tank” – Peter Jones; Kevin Hart; tool for cleaning quickly. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on ABC.
“Are You Being Served?” – Staff tampers with a closed-circuit TV. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Masters of Illusion” – Chipper Lowell; Kid Ace; Trino; Nick Dopuch; Johnny Ace Palmer; Naathan Phan; Dan Sperry. (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on The CW.
“Waiting for God” – Diana asks Tom for sleeping pills when she believes she is dying. (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“The Goldbergs” – Adam and his friends are recruited to the William Penn Academy baseball team. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on The CW.
“The Rookie” – A severed hand washes up on the beach and the team hunts to find its owner. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on ABC.
“Song of the Mountains” – Bluegrass musician Mike Stevens; the Kruger Brothers trio. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
Sunday prime time
“Riverdale” – Strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the gang’s plans. 8 p.m. on The CW.
“Stanley Cup Final” – Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 6. 8 p.m. on ABC.
“Hotel Portofino” – Danioni finds his way into Ainsworth’s life by helping Cecil arrange a family heirloom’s delivery. 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“The Simpsons” – Grampa’s hidden hamburger past comes back to haunt him. (Repeat) 8 p.m. on Fox.
“Bob’s Burgers” – Linda has a big day planned when her friend comes to visit. (Repeat) 8:30 p.m. on Fox.
“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – Mellow, Paige Thompson, Stanley Zhou and Jonathon Lachance. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on The CW.
“The Equalizer” – A self-proclaimed psychic claims his missing sister is in imminent danger. (Repeat) 9 p.m. on CBS.
“Endeavour on Masterpiece” – Endeavour and the team are called to investigate the murder of a cab driver found dead. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.
“Duncanville” – Duncan gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget. 9 p.m. on Fox.
“Family Guy” – In noir-style, Peter looks for a missing Sister Megan. (Repeat) 9:30 p.m. on Fox.
“The Goldbergs” – With Geoff’s help, Erica and Valley Erica find a new band member to replace Lainey. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on The CW.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” – A newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CBS.