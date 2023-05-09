Q. I received a package of spring bulbs for Christmas. It was too late to plant, so I am wondering if I should plant the bulbs now or wait until this fall to plant them?
A. There are some unanswered questions that affect my answer. How many bulbs did you receive? What kind of spring bulbs? More importantly, how have you stored the bulbs since the holidays?
Folks that buy or receive spring bulbs as gifts can actually plant the bulbs later than fall as long as the ground is not frozen. Spring bulbs usually need at least 10 to 15 weeks of cold before they can flower in the spring. This means that one can plant spring bulbs as late as January and still have them flower normally in spring.
Once when I was working at the horticulture gardens at Purdue University, we received a “gift” of 300 spring bulbs in early January. I planted the bulbs soon after we received them and they flowered normally in the spring. I was lucky the ground was not frozen, even though it was pretty cold planting them.
In my opinion, there is no reason to plant the bulbs now. My experience has been that most of the time, the bulbs will not survive the long period in the ground from now until next spring. The chances that the bulbs will rot or be eaten by hungry critters are much greater than if you wait until this fall to plant them.
I have seen some gardeners attempt to plant forced spring bulbs in flower in early spring. The chances of survival in this situation are low because the bulbs are weakened from the flowering process.
It is important that you store the bulbs in a cold place such as the crisper section of your refrigerator until the fall. Do not place food items in the crisper near the bulbs because some bulbs are treated with fungicides, and many bulbs can be toxic to humans and animals. We don’t want food items to be contaminated.
This fall, wait until daytime temperatures are reliably in the low 40s or below to plant the bulbs. Planting spring bulbs too early in the late summer or fall can result in the bulbs sprouting – thinking that it is already spring. This also weakens the bulbs and can result in lower survival rates.
Most spring bulbs need to be planted at least 6 inches deep in the planting area. Bulb planters are useful to make sure the bulbs are planted at the correct depth. If spring bulbs are planted too shallow, they can flop over after they emerge.
Spring bulbs requires good drainage. Avoid planting in areas that are poorly drained. I prefer to plant spring bulbs that mention that they are good for naturalizing. In my experience these are a bit tougher than some “fancier” plants.
Hopefully, you can plant this fall and have a beautiful area next spring.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.