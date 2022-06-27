Chess puzzle
Board image courtesy of lichess.org

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: intermediate

Contributor: GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Answer: Bf7+; Bobby Fischer is on record stating, “I like the moment I crush a man’s ego,” and Bf7+ surely does that. From a quick glance, it may look like a theoretical drawn position, but Mamedyarov found this beautiful resource. It’s simple; if black captures the bishop with BxB, white will play h7+, deflecting the king away so white can recapture the bishop and make way for the e-pawn promotion. If h7+ and black decides on Kf8, well then h=Q. Obviously if white plays Bf7+ and black does not take, then white just wins the c4 bishop.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.