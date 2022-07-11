Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: Hikaru Nakamura vs Daniel Naroditsky
Answer: Qh3!!; Come on! Has Hikaru not given us so many beautiful puzzles to analyze?! There is absolutely no refutation to this masterful move: If gxQ, then black plays Nxh3# as the b7 bishop slices through the entire board. Not to mention Qxg2# being the immediate threat. It’s simply beautiful. We urge you to play this position on your own board to revel in its brilliancy!
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.