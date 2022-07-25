Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: hard
Contributor: Chesscom India
Answer: RxRe6!; This puzzle can be used as a great learning tool for chess. We will address the art of the intermezzo, and evaluate the art of a pin. First, white must play RxRe6 for the tactics to flow, and if QxR by black, then white follows with RxRh6, completely winning a piece. However, if black plays RxR on e6, then white has the beautiful intermezzo move b6+! An intermezzo is a move that poses an immediate threat that the opponent must answer. So if black plays Ka8 or Kb8, white has Rh8+, winning the black queen and rook, and the game. But if Kxb6 instead, white plays Rh6! pinning the black rook to its king and queen. If black plays RxR, then white plays QxQ, winning. And any other move by black falls to RxRe6, winning the rook!
