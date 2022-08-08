Chess puzzle
Board image courtesy of lichess.org

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Black to move; level: easy

Contributor: chesspuzzlesonline.com

Answer: Rxg2+; A very fundamental chess tactic including rooks on the second rank, a pinned piece and removing the defender. After Rxg2+, white plays its only move, Kh1. Black can now deliver the final blow of Rxh2+! White king cannot capture as the rook is defended; white knight cannot move because it is pinned by black’s c6 bishop. So once the white bishop captures the rook by force, black has successfully removed the defender/blockade of the g2 square and can now play Qg2#!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.