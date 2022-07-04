Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: medium
Contributor: Tibor Schonberger, 1926
Answer: Rf6!; This is one of those puzzles where pretty much any move wins for white. However, we always look for efficiency, and sometimes the solution can be so simple that it slips right underneath the nose, so to speak. To avoid any more prolixity, rf6 is very straightforward. White playing Re8+ is not efficient as black would just gobble the f7 pawn and run away for quite some time. So rf6 protects the pawn, but also prepares Re8# if possible. If black moves its knight after rf6, then simply Re8#. And if black decides to capture the rook with KxRe7, then white can promote with Q=f8#!.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.