Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: medium
Contributor: Jozsef Bajtay (1932)
Answer: c7=R!; “Blasphemy!” said the c7 pawn. “I have worked tirelessly all game in dreams of becoming a queen. Why must I still conform to the ideals of this monarchy!?” The white king replied, “Now now c7 pawn. Who you are not is all you need to be.” “What does that even mean, sir king, sir?” replied the sarcastic c7 pawn. “It means that if you were promoted to a queen, we would simply draw by stalemate as the black king has nowhere to go. We want the black king to capture our knight, and since you were promoted to a rook, it is black’s only move. Now, only by the devotion shown by you, we can play Bf5# and claim victory in your name.” The pawn and the king rejoiced! And one square at a time they both moved back to their original squares to get ready for the next game.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.