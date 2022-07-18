7-18 Chess
Board image courtesy of lichess.org

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: easy

Contributor: Arseniy Nesterov vs Brandon Jacobson

Answer: Nf6+; The black king looks completely safe and comfortable in the little nook created for him, but this is what makes chess, chess: “All that matters on the chessboard is good moves” – Bobby Fischer. After Nf6+, black has Kh8 or gxN. If Kh8, then Rd8# is the knockout blow. If gxN, then Qxa7+ leads to mate as well. Study your tactics!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.