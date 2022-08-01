Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: hard
Contributor: Robert Gunn 1944
Answer: Rh-h2!; These are the most frustrating/satisfying/annoying/beautiful puzzles in which the solution is a very obscure move, but it’s the only move that makes sense! Rh-h2 leaves black in a bind. If the black knight captures the rook, then that allows QxQ#! It should also be noted that black cannot move its queen anywhere because it is pinned to its king. Furthermore, if black decides to take the white queen, then white simply has Rc2#! There is no saving grace for black.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.