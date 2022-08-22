Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: hard
Contributor: Harry Tuxen (1957)
Hint: Sometimes you need to take a step back to move forward.
Answer: Be2!; Brute force is not always necessary in checkmating an enemy king. Sometimes just sinking your teeth into its position is a more satisfying approach as you watch them cling for dear life. After Be2 by white, there is no life. Kc6 falls to Rh6#. Bc6 falls to Qe3#, and so forth.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.