Weekly chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: Georg Rotlewi vs Akiba Rubinstein (1907)
Answer: Rd2!!; These types of positions are what make chess so beautiful! After Rd2 by black, checkmate is simply unavoidable. Simply put, if QxRd2 then it goes 1. BxB+; 2. Rf3, BxR+; 3. Qg2, Rc2! A better try for white after rd2 would be 1. Rf2, BxB+; 2. QxB, NxR+; 3. Kg1, NxQ (discovered check from bishop); 4. Kf1, Rf2+; 5. Ke1, Re3+; 6. Kd1, Rd2+; 7. Kc1, Re1#. The bishop pair, the rooks, the knight working with so much harmony. This is chess. 0-1
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.