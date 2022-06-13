Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: GM Hikaru Nakamura
Answer: Qxb7!!; Don’t worry if you did not consider this move. Hikaru has a way of reminding us casual players that we are mere mortals. The complexity of this puzzle comes from understanding that if white can plant its knight on g6, black would be in constant fear of an Arabian checkmate (a checkmate involving a knight near the opponent’s king in the corner, teaming-up with either a rook or a queen). By white taking b7, it is deflecting black’s queen away from the defense of its rook. So if black were to play QxQ, white would play RxR+, forcing the black king to h7, followed by the bone breaking Ng6. The only way black could prevent checkmate would be to sacrifice its queen back, with either Qc8 or Qa8, where white would still be in a favorable endgame. If black were to decline the queen sacrifice and play something like Qb8 instead, white would start checking the black king and gobbling many pawns in the process. Could you defend black’s position after Qxb7?
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.