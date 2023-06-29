Who’s ready to ooh and aah?
Listed here are many of the fireworks displays planned in the region to celebrate Independence Day.
Inclement weather could affect the schedules. Check city and county websites and social media pages for updates.
ADAMS COUNTY
Berne
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Muensterberg clock tower
Decatur
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Riverside Park
Geneva
When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Sunday
Where: Amishville USA Campground ($5 parking for noncampers)
ALLEN COUNTY
Fort Wayne
When: Dusk Saturday, following Fort Wayne Philharmonic performance
Where: Parkview Field
Fort Wayne
When: 10 p.m. Tuesday, or immediately following the TinCaps game if it is not complete by 10 p.m.
Where: From the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown
DEKALB COUNTY
Garrett
When: 10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Eastside Park
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
Huntington
When: Dusk Friday
Where: Crestview Middle School, Parkview Hospital and Huntington YMCA campuses
Markle
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Markle Fish and Game Park
Roanoke
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Roanoke Park
Warren
When: Dusk Sunday
Where: Warren Tower Park
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Chapman Lake
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Chapman Lake
Etna Green
When: 10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Etna Green park
Lake Wawasee
When: 10:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lake Wawasee
Lake Tippecanoe
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lake Tippecanoe
North Webster
When: 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Webster Lake
Syracuse
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Syracuse Lake
Winona Lake
When: 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Winona Lake
NOBLE COUNTY
Albion
When: Dusk Monday
Where: Central Noble High School
Kendallville
When: Dusk Tuesday after Fort Wayne Philharmonic performance
Where: Bixler Lake Park
Rome City
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Sylvan Lake
STEUBEN COUNTY
Angola
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Commons Park
Clear Lake
When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Sunday
Where: Clear Lake
Crooked Lake
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Crooked Lake
Hamilton
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Double H Farms
Lake James
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lake James
Orland
When: Dusk Tuesday
Where: Orland American Legion
WABASH COUNTY
North Manchester
When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Tuesday
Where: North Manchester High School
Roann
When: Dusk Saturday
Where: Roann water treatment plant
Wabash
When: 10 p.m. Tuesday; rain date Wednesday
Where: Field of Dreams
WELLS COUNTY
Bluffton
When: 10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: WEG parking lot
WHITLEY COUNTY
Columbia City
When: Dusk Monday
Where: Morsches Park