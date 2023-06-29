Who’s ready to ooh and aah?

Listed here are many of the fireworks displays planned in the region to celebrate Independence Day.

Inclement weather could affect the schedules. Check city and county websites and social media pages for updates.

ADAMS COUNTY

Berne

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Muensterberg clock tower

Decatur

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Riverside Park

Geneva

When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Sunday

Where: Amishville USA Campground ($5 parking for noncampers)

ALLEN COUNTY

Fort Wayne

When: Dusk Saturday, following Fort Wayne Philharmonic performance

Where: Parkview Field

Fort Wayne

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday, or immediately following the TinCaps game if it is not complete by 10 p.m.

Where: From the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown

DEKALB COUNTY

Garrett

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Eastside Park

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

Huntington

When: Dusk Friday

Where: Crestview Middle School, Parkview Hospital and Huntington YMCA campuses

Markle

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Markle Fish and Game Park

Roanoke

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Roanoke Park

Warren

When: Dusk Sunday

Where: Warren Tower Park

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY

Chapman Lake

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Chapman Lake

Etna Green

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Etna Green park

Lake Wawasee

When: 10:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lake Wawasee

Lake Tippecanoe

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lake Tippecanoe

North Webster

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Webster Lake

Syracuse

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Syracuse Lake

Winona Lake

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Winona Lake

NOBLE COUNTY

Albion

When: Dusk Monday

Where: Central Noble High School

Kendallville

When: Dusk Tuesday after Fort Wayne Philharmonic performance

Where: Bixler Lake Park

Rome City

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Sylvan Lake

STEUBEN COUNTY

Angola

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Commons Park

Clear Lake

When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Sunday

Where: Clear Lake

Crooked Lake

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Crooked Lake

Hamilton

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Double H Farms

Lake James

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lake James

Orland

When: Dusk Tuesday

Where: Orland American Legion

WABASH COUNTY

North Manchester

When: Dusk Saturday; rain date Tuesday

Where: North Manchester High School

Roann

When: Dusk Saturday

Where: Roann water treatment plant

Wabash

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday; rain date Wednesday

Where: Field of Dreams

WELLS COUNTY

Bluffton

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday

Where: WEG parking lot

WHITLEY COUNTY

Columbia City

When: Dusk Monday

Where: Morsches Park