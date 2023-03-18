With only a handful of days when snow fell and stuck to the ground, it was an unusual winter – downright warm, some days.
The major weather event was a snowstorm on Jan. 25 that set a record for the day with more than 6 inches in Fort Wayne.
That left enough snow on the ground for the young (and young-at-heart) to build snowmen, go sledding and participate in other winter activities.
Spring begins Monday.
We asked readers to share their favorite memories for The Journal Gazette’s Winter Album.
Here are some of the photos we received.