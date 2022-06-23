As a volunteer with the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity in 2004, Sarah Lance was working in the red-light district of Calcutta, India, when she met a 15-year-old named Pinky.
“She still had the look in her eye … I had spent time in the red light area and knew some of the women, and you could tell when someone was relatively new,” Lance said. “She hadn’t hardened yet, and she told me, ‘My mother died, my father is sick and I have two little brothers I have to support. I don’t have any other options.’
“At that time, I didn’t have any options to offer her. That for me was a turning point in rethinking how I wanted to engage. What would it look like to do something that meant there were options for girls like Pinky? I never want to have to walk away from a girl like that again.”
Lance’s friend Kristin Keen came up with a business idea to provide employment opportunities for the workers, but they couldn’t find anyone to run it. Keen convinced Lance she would be the perfect option.
In 2006, Keen and Lance opened Sari Bari in Calcutta, offering jobs to sex-trade workers. In 2016, Lance moved to Fort Wayne and opened a small shop on Wells Street which two years ago moved to the Playfair Building on Bluffton Road in the Waynedale community. Operating as Sari Bari USA, it’s mostly an online (Saribari.com) mail-order business.
Seven layers of used saris are used to create items such as blankets, bags, napkins, coin purses, duffel bags, masks, baby items, scarves and home linens costing between $6 and $103. Every other month, a delivery of at least 500 items arrives from India, with many being forwarded to wholesalers from across the country, Canada and parts of Europe. The shop is also open by appointment for shopping.
“If anything ever feels a little frustrating, I just think about the 100 women in India doing something they love,” said volunteer Rachel Yoder, who works with Jane McGraw two days a week in the store. They worked at Early Childhood Alliance before retiring and joined Sari Bari almost four years ago.
Before production, each worker in India gets six weeks training, and the job provides benefits and scholarships if necessary for their children to attend school. When a product is finished, the woman’s name is attached inside the items.
Sari Bari means Sari House in Bengali, and saris are a symbol of womanhood and dignity in India. Lance said the workers are now the company’s best recruiters, who encourage others to come work there. There are currently 80 women working at Sari Bari, with a previous high of 130 before the pandemic. Some of the women took other jobs, and some even entered retirement.
The company’s total sales last year were $125,750 compared with $215,213 two years ago. Though COVID-19 slowed some sales and caused some operational cutbacks, things are rebounding, according to Lance. Sales in the U.S. produce at least 50% of the company’s worldwide sales, and that doesn’t include sales ordered directly from the factory.
During the Christmas season, sales increase dramatically, as do the volunteer hours for Yoder and McGraw and a few others.
“Before I retired, my job had to do with empowering women and nurturing children,” Yoder said. “In volunteering, I wanted to do something that would benefit women and children.”
A native of California, Lance’s family had relocated to the Midwest while she was living in India, and she chose Fort Wayne for her new location. In November, she started as the director for resource development for Vincent Village, though she still serves on the Sari Bari board of directors.
“The women and the team there will always be part of my family,” Lance said. “You give yourself to something for a long time, and sometimes you’re just ready for something different. Some founders never leave, and it’s not good for the organization. If I never left, then they wouldn’t have become the amazing independent team that they are.”
She regularly phones the company base in Calcutta and is planning yearly trips to India. After two years away because of the pandemic, Lance made a trip to India in May.
“It keeps going through,” she said. “I feel like it’s always been impossible because two foreigners went into a red light area in Calcutta and started a business. There are always roadblocks, and even the last few years at every turn something could have shut us down, but I feel like God has been good to the women of Sari Bari.”
As for Pinky, Lance could never find her among the 10,000 sex-trade workers in the Sonagacchi area of Calcutta.
“No. I never ever saw her again, but her face is still emblazoned on my brain,” Lance said. “I was able to do over many years, offer the options over and over again to others.”