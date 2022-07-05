I have the honor and privilege of teaching a class called Travel Writing to juniors and seniors at Homestead High School. For the class, I challenge students to stretch themselves, get out of their comfort zones, visit downtown, hike a new trail, try new foods, see what others believe, or simply go on an adventure.
To some this sounds exciting but to others it sounds quite unreasonable.
Before students begin their projects, I share past student examples as well as a travel article I wrote for The Journal Gazette a few years back. I hope the article serves both as a writing guide but also an indication that this kind of writing can get published.
Yet my article was a bit dated and I’ve had the burgeoning sense that I needed to heed my own advice and get back out there. And so it was that I set out for a quick two-day jaunt to Chicago – a place I called home from 2008-2011 – to visit a few new neighborhoods with the hope of experiencing that unnerving yet also exhilarating sense of being a wanderer, an outsider – a student in my own class.
The first stop was to Little India, a section of Devon Street in the northwest corner of the city. I parked easily enough, an auspicious start for any trip to Chicago, heard my stomach growling after the four-hour drive, and walked toward a restaurant a student had recommended.
Sabri Nihari is located on the corner of Devon and North Campbell and specializes in Pakistani and Indian food. When I was seated, there was only one other table occupied, but soon the place was full. The student had warned me to be careful, that the spiciness can sneak up on you. So I played it safer than I might have with a trusty guide and ended up ordering vegetable samosas, garlic naan, matter paneer, and a mango lassi. All of it was delicious, not too spicy, and enough food to keep me feeling full the remainder of the day.
Afterward I walked down Devon and entered a few of the shops. The highlight: a store owner showing me how to use Tibetan Buddhist singing bowls. Ask my wife and she’ll confirm I’m notorious for not catching on quickly; it played out true this day as well. After several failed attempts, the store owner patiently demonstrated again and this time I had the bowl humming, only for it to be jarringly halted by brushing against my wedding ring. Finally getting it going, I closed my eyes and took his advice: “At the end of a busy day, it will wash over you.” My trip was just beginning, yet it sufficed.
The most serendipitous part of the trip, however, was lunch the following day in Pilsen. A Lower West Side neighborhood founded by Eastern European immigrants in the late 19th century, today Pilsen is a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood running along 18th Street and not far from Chinatown. And while there were several neighborhood features I was interested in, one stood above the rest: Carnitas.
Carnitas Uruapan is on 18th Street, a little west of Ashland. It’s carry-out only with much of the diminutive shop taken up by the line that reaches to the door. Those waiting perceptibly shimmer somewhat – from their anticipation for what is to come as well as the heating lamps above the mounds of pork piled high behind the glass. Throughout the space can be heard the quick and beautiful cadences of Spanish, spoken by workers and customers alike.
When it was my turn, I did my darndest to honor the spirit of the place and asked in the local parlance: “Trés tacos carnitas, por favor.” The experienced man behind the counter, who I had watched work his way through the line quickly and without excess, nodded and grabbed a hunk of pork and slapped it down on the cutting board, chopping it into its shredded form. Three sets of corn tortillas were brought to him and quickly filled. I considered asking for toppings but let nerves get the best of me, the momentary stumble reminding me of how my students likely felt on their outings. I took my food bag and headed out, now in need of a place to sit.
Walking west I soon began hearing music, the music growing louder the farther I went. Soon I saw a park, Harrison Park, home to several ball fields and the National Museum of Mexican Art. And apparently a block party was underway. Turns out I had stumbled upon the museum’s “Festival del Niño.”
Families canvassed a turf soccer field that included small baseball diamonds in three corners, with sponsors’ tents and various arts and crafts stations spread around the sidelines, and, at the far end and abutting the museum, a stage full of dancers – the women vibrantly arrayed in Jalisco dresses, the men in mariachi garb, all dancing to the music I had heard. I took a seat along the wall, said hello to the families on either side, happily watched the dancers for a few minutes, and then opened my bag.
To my wondrous surprise, not only did I have my three beautiful carnitas tacos, but there was also a second bag, full of little containers of freshly chopped onions, cilantro, limes, and tomatillo salsa. I couldn’t believe my great good fortune. Nor could I have planned it all so well. I dressed my first taco, sipped my Topo-Chico, and dove in.
I know it doesn’t always go like this, that I could also share stories of opening a bag of disappointment or eating alone in the car. But on this day, it was pure travel magic. The sort that’s possible only by taking the advice I give to my students – to get out there, see something new, nervously mumble Spanish or French or whatever’s called for, and hopefully stumble upon a festival. Toppings included.
Jason Beer is a local high school teacher and writer. He uses his experience to teach students about writing and travel.