As Melissa McKenna tells her story, tears trickle down her cheeks. There’s just too much to it for her not to let them out.
McKenna’s story has led her to start a new nonprofit You Picked the Wrong Chick to help women trying to survive cancer. It will allow women undergoing intense treatments to select amenities including music therapy, a makeover, house cleaning, spa package, sleep package, meal delivery, therapy, automotive and family fun.
The idea is based on McKenna’s sister Krista Patterson, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in December. But the bones of McKenna’s story started almost 28 years ago when she almost died.
Because of a family situation, McKenna was living in Cincinnati with her father while her older sisters Krista and Tricia stayed in Fort Wayne. McKenna was traveling with a friend and her family near Lexington, Kentucky, on June 9, 2000, when they were hit by another vehicle. Their car started flipping into the oncoming lane, and McKenna was flung from the vehicle and narrowly avoided by a quick-reacting driver.
Her condition was so poor, officials who called her father couldn’t say if she was still alive. Despite low expectations from the doctors and staff, McKenna kept breathing, spending three weeks in the hospital and then eight months in a wheelchair. Her sisters immediately left Fort Wayne to take care of her, with Krista forfeiting her job.
That’s the bond they have. Along with their cousin Amanda Perrott, they call themselves “The Wolfpack,” and McKenna has a four-flower tattoo on her right forearm to represent the group. The sisters have tattoos of three birds on their left arms.
As she shows her tattoos, more emotions pour out.
“I don’t hold anything back because I want to tell my story so I can help people,” she says, dabbing away the tears. “I know I’m alive for a reason, that I survived that crash for a reason, and it was my job to find out why.”
McKenna recovered and stayed in Cincinnati 20 years to become a paralegal and eventually an event planner. Two years ago she moved back to Fort Wayne, needing a fresh start and to be around family. Then Krista got sick, and soon McKenna decided she was going all-in on the nonprofit. She knew she could use her skills as a paralegal, event organizer, communicator and sister all in one role.
“I’m not the kind of person who can just sit back and do nothing while the person she loves most on the planet is in pain,” McKenna said. “I can’t physically help her, but I can help others just like her, even if it’s in the smallest way.”
Eventually, McKenna wants to grow into a national-serving organization.
“Melissa is a very dedicated person, especially when she puts her mind to something and it’s something close to her heart like this,” said Kevin Howe, the organization’s treasurer who has known McKenna for more than 10 years.
“I’ve never seen her happier than when she’s in her element organizing things like this, and I don’t see her letting anything get in her way when she decides to pull something off.”
The nonprofit’s clients will be asked to fill out questions at YouPickedTheWrongChick.org, such as “What band, past or present, would you want to be a part of?” Or how about, “What actress should play you in a movie?” Stories of diagnosis and treatment are optional but not required because she wants to know about the person more than the diagnosis.
No one will receive cash, but instead gift cards or the organization will pay for services. McKenna is looking for company support, but fundraisers are already being held to help raise money.
McKenna is always pushing for new ideas, leaving notebooks around her house, bedroom, car and job for quick thinking. She knows this is going to be successful because she can’t remember the last time she was so fired up about something.
“Finally, I know what I’m supposed to do, what everything has been leading to,” she said, reaching for another tissue. “It’s the scariest, most fulfilling, amazing feeling in the world. I’ve told so many people my story, and everyone just looks at me like ‘You talk about this like it’s so normal.’ It’s my life and it’s normal to me. I wouldn’t change a damn thing about what happened because it’s made me who I am right now. I am getting to like the person that I am right now.”