Local groups are already preparing for a post-Roe world.
Shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decision effectively ending the federal right to have an abortion, the Allen County Democratic Party announced a “Rally for Women’s Rights.”
The event, also organized by Women United for Progress Allen County and the Allen County Young Democrats, will be held today from noon until 2 p.m. in front of the Allen County Courthouse.
Derek Camp, chairman of the Allen Democratic Party, said his first reaction to learning of the Dobbs decision was anger. In addition to the protest, Camp hopes to recruit more candidates to run in city- and county-level races where the Democratic ballot line is empty in hopes of unseating local Republican elected officials.
“We’re going to continue getting people to the polls and making sure that this is a priority,” Camp said.
Area anti-abortion activists are also mobilizing. Abigail Lorenzen, spokeswoman for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, said she was “overjoyed” by the ruling.
She said the organization plans to collect diapers and other baby supplies for families on Monday and is expects to travel to the Statehouse when the special session begins on July 6.
LaKimba DeSadier, Planned Parenthood’s Indiana director, said she wants to ensure Hoosiers are aware that abortion in the state “is still safe, is still accessible and is still legal.” With the special session looming, she encouraged people to lift their voices in opposition to abortion restrictions.
Fort Wayne hasn’t had an abortion clinic since late 2013, so those seeking an abortion locally have already encountered barriers to access. Currently, there are Planned Parenthood clinics providing abortion services in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Lafayette and Merrillville.
If the Legislature bans abortion in Indiana, however, that barrier would become even more significant. DeSadier said Planned Parenthood locations around the state will continue to operate and provide financial support to those traveling out of state.
“If our elected officials decide to choose with regards to banning abortion, I need everyone in Indiana to know that that does not stop us from working with them,” DeSadier said. “Patients can still come to our clinic and get that first initial visit.”
Camp said the local Democratic Party will also work to connect people with resources to travel to other states for abortion care. He said the most likely destination would be Illinois, a state with a law declaring abortion a right.
“There will be a network set up. Regardless of whether abortion is made illegal here in Indiana, abortions are still going to happen,” Camp said. “What we will be doing is making sure that women that are seeking abortions have access to safe, legal and accessible abortions. That will likely mean traveling to another state.”
One existing resource, the All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center, operates out of Bloomington. The center runs the Hoosier Abortion Fund, which State Programs Manager Jessica Marchbank said is the first statewide fund in Indiana.
She said the center provides “all-options support” beyond financial assistance.
According to the organization, first trimester abortions in the state often cost between $500 and $945. Marchbank said the donation-supported fund can’t give financial assistance to 100% of those who inquire, but they try to fund as many people as possible.
“We don’t ask questions about why they need an abortion or what their financial situation looks like,” Marchbank said. “Our questions are more like, ‘How can we help you and what clinic are you going to?’ And ‘how much money do you need?’ ”