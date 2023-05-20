Fort Wayne police are investigating a car crash that left a person in critical condition after the driver hit a fire truck early today.
Officers said they arrived at the South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue intersection about 1:30 a.m. and found the driver of the car with life-threatening injuries inside the vehicle.
Firefighters were exiting Fire Station 12 on an emergency run when the car southbound on South Anthony smashed into the rig, police said.
Besides the driver, paramedics took two of four firefighters inside the truck to a hospital with minor injuries, officers said.
No further information was provided.