Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt early today at Villa Capri Apartments.
Officers said they arrived in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail about 1:50 a.m. after receiving several calls about shots fired in the area.
They found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one of them dead at the scene and took the other person to a hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.