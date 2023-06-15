Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man and injured two women Wednesday evening in Huntertown.
Police said they responded to the collision at the Indiana 3 and West Gump Road intersection about 6 p.m. and found the victims suffering from injuries.
Officers believe a SUV was traveling west on Gump when it hit another SUV headed south. A car stationary on the west side of the intersection was struck as well.
A man behind the wheel of the southbound SUV was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said. They said the driver of the westbound SUV, a woman, and a woman passenger inside the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the passenger car was not hurt. No further information was provided.