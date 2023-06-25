An early-morning traffic stop Sunday led to Fort Wayne police discovering a gunshot victim.
The officer pulled over the vehicle about 4:45 a.m. after seeing it leave Greentree Court on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
Inside the vehicle was a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police dispatch then received multiple phone calls reporting shots fired and the possibility of other victims in the area.
An adult woman and an adult man were both found with apparent gunshot wounds, and all three victims were taken to a hospital.
Emergency room staff pronounced the woman dead, and the two men were determined to have life- threatening injuries, the release said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
4 injured in house fire; pet perishes
One family dog died in a fire at 6811 Winford Shoals early Sunday morning.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched on a report of a possible gas explosion in a trailer shortly before midnight Saturday. The first engine on the scene found a single-wide trailer home engulfed in flames, the department said Sunday in a news release.
The second engine confirmed all four occupants had evacuated the structure, but they had various minor to moderate injuries. They were all taken to a hospital, the release said.
It took the fire department about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.
The fire remains under investigation. Officials said investigators are focusing on a recently installed gas dryer.