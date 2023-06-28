Police in Allen County are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man early today in Washington Township.
Callers alerted Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers about the collision just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 33 and West Cook Road.
Police believe the man was driving a SUV west on Cook when it was hit by a passenger car northbound on U.S. 33.
Officers said the man checked on the other motorist and returned to the SUV, stalled in the middle of the road.
An oncoming tanker truck slammed into the SUV, killing the man, officers said. They have not determined if the victim was outside the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The passenger car driver, a man, was in fair condition and the tanker truck driver, also a man, was not hurt, officers said.
North- and southbound lanes of U.S. 33 were closed for at least four hours. Fort Wayne police and Indiana State Police officers assisted in the crash.