A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Huntington County.
About 10:40 a.m. Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the junction of U.S. 24 and Indiana 114 in Roanoke because of a three-vehicle rear-end crash, according to a news release from Huntington County Coroner Philip Zahm. When first responders arrived, they found the deceased man in a 2008 Buick Lucerne.
His name will be released after the notification of next-of-kin is complete.
A female passenger in the same car was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for unknown injuries, according to the release. A man in a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck was also injured and transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.
A third vehicle – a Chevrolet Cruze – was involved. The woman and her two children inside were not injured.
Witnesses reported the Lucerne and Cruze cars were stopped at a stoplight when the truck hit the rear of the Lucerne, according to the release. The impact caused the Lucerne to hit the Cruze, sending the vehicles into the intersection.
An autopsy for the man killed in the crash is scheduled for Tuesday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center to determine a cause of death, according to the release. The crash continues to be investigated by Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Huntington County F.A.C.T., and the Huntington County Coroner's Office.