One person was found dead Friday night when crews entered a downtown building on fire.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded about 8:25 p.m. to reports of a fire at TJ Nowack Supply Co. Inc., 302 W. Superior St., adjacent to Promenade Park, officials said in a news release.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building and from some portable toilets stored outside. The company’s business includes leasing portable toilets to construction companies and other customers.
After crews “forced their way into the building” to attack the fire from inside, they found a body, the release said.
Additional firefighters fought the blaze from outside the building. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes, officials said. The one-story building has moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage, the release said.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation, officials said.
No information was given regarding the victim’s identity. The Allen County coroner’s office will likely release that information next week.
Nowack is a welding supply store that also sells fire alarm systems, fire extinguishers and fire sprinkler systems.