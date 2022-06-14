One person is recovering from injuries today after a mobile home fire on Fort Wayne's north side Monday night.
Crews said they arrived just before 11 p.m. at 84 Country Forrest Drive and saw flames coming from the structure.
Three adults and three children escaped the trailer, but one person was taken to a hospital, officials said. Two pets also were rescued.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in 12 minutes. Officials believe the fire began in a utility area, but are continuing to investigate.