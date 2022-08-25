Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, has been awarded a $1 million Opioid Response Implementation Grant from the Health Resource & Services Administration though the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal for this grant is to create a unified community response to those seeking addiction recovery treatment and to support several Kosciusko County addiction recovery efforts, according to a news release.
“This is a huge success for Kosciusko County and its efforts to promote recovery and wellness within this community,” said Wayne Peterson Stephan, Bowen Center director of addiction recovery services. “This grant will go to fund a number of community initiatives and roles that will help create and maintain a community of recovery here in Kosciusko County.”
The consortium for the grant includes Bowen Center, Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory, Fellowship Missions, Live Well Kosciusko and K21 Health Foundation.
The grant is designed to assist individuals in finding recovery, with a primary focus on those with opioid use disorder, but not exclusive to that addiction. It will specifically target homeless and justice-involved persons, a news release said.
The grant will fund the following initiatives:
- Funding to offset the costs of Sublocade (injectable Suboxone), which is used for the treatment of moderate to severe Opioid Use Disorder, which can be cost-prohibitive for some individuals, especially the uninsured.
- Hire/train three peer recovery coaches -- two through Bowen Center, one through Fellowship Missions.
- Hire a workforce recovery coordinator through Live Well Kosciusko who will work with area employers on employee education, development of second chance programs, creation of workplace practices that support recovery and will provide those in recovery a chance for employment.
- Hire a recovery coordinator stationed at Fellowship Missions to assist with expansion services and additional beds.
- Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory will provide community training on Naloxone use and distribution. Its CARES coordinator will help connect individuals who have overdosed and had emergency response to community treatment and recovery resources.