A $1 million Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn matches six numbers in Wednesday night's jackpot drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said today.
The ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart, 1100 W. 7th St., the lottery said in a statement.
When playing Hoosier Lotto, the statement said, players can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1 million or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing. The winning Hoosier Lotto Plus numbers for Wednesday are 8, 13, 24, 27, 34 and 44.
The lottery said the winning ticket holder should ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.