Steuben County police are investigating a semi crash that left a 16-year-old dead and three other teens in critical condition Wednesday.
Officers said they arrived at the Indiana 327 and County Road 250 South intersection after receiving a report of a collision between the rig and a Ford Escape just before 4:30 p.m.
The semi was traveling south on Indiana 327 when the westbound SUV appeared to fail to yield the right of way and drove into the semi's path, police said. The semi driver was unable to avoid the broadside collision when the vehicles met at the intersection.
LaGrange resident Nitika Smith, 16, a passenger inside the SUV died at the scene, police said. The SUV driver, 18-year-old Lucas Corber of Fremont and his other two passengers, Hayden Pelletier, 18, and Evander Pelletier, 16, both also of Fremont were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, a 56-year-old from Portage, was not hurt, police said. They said alcohol doesn't appear a factor in the crash, but the victims in the SUV were not wearing seatbelts.