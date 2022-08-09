State police in Fort Wayne said Tuesday they were investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent 10 children and two adults to the hospital.
Officers said David Mourey, 65, of Hoagland, was eastbound in a Dodge Dakota pickup on Hoagland Road about 7:15 p.m. Monday when he failed to yield to a Ford passenger van headed north on U.S. 27. The van slammed into the side of the truck at the intersection.
The crash's impact split the pickup in half, police said in a news release early Tuesday.
Emergency responders had to rescue several of the van's occupants and some of the youths – ages 6 months to 15 years – suffered minor injuries in the crash that left the vehicles in a nearby ditch.
The van's driver, 41-year-old Holly Mohr of Auburn, and her children were wearing seatbelts, officers said.
The Allen County prosecutor's office will decide whether to file charges in the crash, police said.