The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute presented 62 police officers, including 10 from northeast Indiana, with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement.
To qualify for the award, officers must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.
The officers, who were nominated by their departments, were recognized Wednesday during a ceremony at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“Every time an officer makes a stop for drunk or drug-impaired driving, they potentially save a life,” said Devon McDonald, Criminal Justice Institute executive director. “Our roads and communities are safer, and people are alive today, thanks to the actions of these brave men and women. It was an honor to recognize their efforts.”
Now in its third year, the Traffic Safety All-Star awards program was created by the Criminal Justice Institute as a way to recognize police officers who are going and beyond in the fight against impaired driving.
The officers who were recognized made nearly 3,000 OWI arrests last year. Despite their efforts, about one in four fatal crashes in Indiana involves a drunk driver, the Criminal Justice Institute said.
Officers from the region who were honored were:
Fort Wayne Police Department
- Daniel Chiu, 45 arrests
- Joseph Lyon, 58 arrests
- Nathan Mueller, 79 arrests
- Zachary Chapman, 45 arrests
Auburn Police Department
Kyle Woods, 36 arrests
Huntington County Sheriff's Department
Cody Jones, 21 arrests
Dave McCoy, 29 arrests
Huntington Police Department
Jordan Corral, 30 arrests
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department
Logan Pitts, 28 arrests
Warsaw Police Department
Lucas Vander Hart, 23 arrests