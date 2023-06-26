Competitors at the Allen County 4-H Livestock Auction on Monday included, from left: Drew Dafforn and his Grand Champion Barrow pig; Megan Mosler, a 10-year 4-H member, and her Grand Champion Scan Carcass Gilt; and Kreigh Emenhiser and his Reserve Grand Champion Scan Barrow pig. The crowd that turned out in the Show Barn at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Carroil Road witnessed record sales for, below left, Dakota Hitzemann and his dairy beef feeder calf, and right, Brenna Lake and her Grand Champion Meat Wether goat.
The Allen County 4-H Livestock Auction was the last hurrah for many 10-year members, including Brenna Lake, 18, who started the auction with a bang.
Lake’s goat, the grand champion meat wether, brought in a record bid of $7,650 plus a $222.75 guaranteed market price. The bid beat the previous record of $6,175 set in 2016.
For Lake, breaking the record was a perfect way to end her time showing animals at the county fair before she goes to college in the fall. She plans to study animal science and equine business at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
“We weren’t going to run the goat through the auction,” the Woodburn resident said. “We were going to run a pig. ... After (the goat) won grand champion, the guy I got it from asked me, ‘Are we going to break the record on Monday?’ ”
Lake was not the only 10-year member to break a record at Monday’s auction. Dakota Hitzemann, 18, brought in $3,850 plus a $993.30 market price for his feeder calf.
The bid is the price that those at the auction pay to purchase the animal. The market price is a value that a butcher shop gives for the animal, which also goes to the youth who raised it.
Hitzemann said he has been involved with 4-H since the summer after his third-grade year.
“Every summer I raise cattle and hogs,” the Fort Wayne resident said. “It’s what I like to do.”
Hitzemann called his last auction with 4-H bittersweet because it’s been a large part of his childhood.
“It’s been extremely influential, and I’ll be sad to leave,” he said.
Gwen Brubaker, 18, is another 10-year member who had an animal at this year’s livestock auction. Brubaker had a meat goat that received a bid of $1,100 with a guaranteed $242 market price.
Brubaker said the auction isn’t her favorite part of 4-H because she doesn’t like selling animals, but she was sad because it was her last year to participate. The Huntertown resident has a younger brother, Evan, and Brubaker said she’s excited to help him with 4-H in the future.
“It’s a part of me,” Brubaker said. “This has been 10 years of memories and hanging out with my friends. It’s something I won’t ever be able to replace.”