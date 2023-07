Marian Jeanette Scheiman Jacquay celebrated her 100th birthday at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday afternoon. She was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from New Haven High School. She was married to her husband, Albert, for 71 years before his passing in 2014. As a teenager, Marian worked at Murphy’s in downtown Fort Wayne, then went on to work at Western Union, J.C. Penney, and Kohl’s, from which she retired. She volunteered for many years at Parkview Hospital and was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 82. She loves the color pink, sweets and spending time with others. Celebrating with her are her daughter, Justina Huhn, granddaughter Melanie Werling and great-granddaughter Maggie Werling, 1.