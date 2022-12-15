A 15-year-old boy was taken into police custody Thursday after allegedly threatening a shooting at a Steuben County high school.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. to Fremont High School after a school resource officer received a report of “a threat to shoot up” the school through a social media app, police said in a news release.
Officers were able to quickly identify the person who made the threat as a Fremont High School student. He was apprehended without incident, the news release said.
The 15-year-old was taken to the sheriff’s office for a police interview with the student’s parents present.
In Angola, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County activated safety protocols while officers investigated the alleged threat.
The boy was referred to the Steuben County Juvenile Probation Office with an allegation of delinquency. If the case had involved an adult, the suspect would have been charged with felony intimidation, police said in the news release.
The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and might include other juvenile delinquency referrals, the release said.