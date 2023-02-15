A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his father at One Stop Store after he allegedly stabbed the man about 45 times, court records say.
Ahmed Al-Malahi of Fort Wayne was arrested Tuesday. Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, died Feb. 7 after he was stabbed about 45 times. The victim also had a deep slice across his throat and a broken skull, both of which appear to have happened after he died, a probable cause affidavit said.
Ahmed Al-Malahi told police that he left for school about 8 a.m. Feb. 7 and that his father was not yet awake. He said his father typically goes to the store about 9 a.m.
“Detectives believe that the defendant was openly deceitful about his location during the time of his father’s murder,” Det. Mark Bieker said in the probable cause affidavit.
Detectives were able to confirm that Ahmed Al-Malahi didn’t arrive at school until after 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7, court records said. Video at a nearby elementary school showed Al-Malahi throwing a garbage bag into a dumpster about 11 a.m.
In the trash bag, police found the digital video recorder that was missing from the shop. They also found items that were likely connected to the homicide, including two knives stained with a red substance, used plastic gloves, an empty bleach bottle and a device with protruding metal teeth with what appeared to be human tissue and hair attached, court records said.
Ah-Malahi, who agreed to speak without a lawyer present, told officers at the police station that he left the store’s door unlocked the previous night so that he could get inside “to do this to his father the next day,” the probable cause affidavit said.
Before his father arrived at work, Ah-Malahi went to the store and hid behind a small table that was behind a television. When his father arrived and walked by, Ah-Malahi grabbed him and stabbed him in the back multiple times.
Al-Malahi said he hit his father over the head with metal, causing him to fall, court records said. Al-Malahi then said he stabbed his father multiple times in the chest and neck before cutting his throat.
Al-Malahi took some money from the cash register and left it open to make it look like a robbery had happened, he told police. He then took the DVR to dispose of it after cleaning up the scene.
Al-Malahi then went to school for the day after throwing away the garbage bag, court records said.
Al-Malahi has an initial hearing set for 8 a.m. Thursday.