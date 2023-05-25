An emotional hearing Friday ended in a 16-year-old receiving a 60-year sentence for murdering a man in October.
Austin Moran admitted during an April change-of-plea hearing that he shot and killed 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza. In exchange for pleading guilty to the murder, a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm was dropped.
He was also ordered to pay the victim's family $10,515 in restitution.
Of the 60-year-sentence, 55 years will be served in prison and five years will be suspended. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull told Moran she would consider modifying the sentence in the future, depending on his behavior in jail.
Gull told Moran that she took his remorse into account when deciding on the sentence.
“I think you are genuinely sorry for what you have done,” Gull told the teen.
But Gull agreed with Allen County Prosecutor Tom Chaille that Moran is "a predator.”
Moran told a friend he kept shooting Esparza because Esparza wouldn't die, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Liza Anglin. The friend told police he was with Moran when the defendant said he was going to steal some vape cartridges he agreed to buy from Esparza.
The witness told police he left when Moran told him the plan but heard gunshots and screaming as he was walking away. When he ran back to the area, he found Moran on a porch in a daze, according to court documents.
Marcia Linsky, Moran’s defense attorney, asked the judge ahead of sentencing to consider Moran's acceptance of guilt, remorse and age. She also pointed to Moran's attempts to better himself after the murder and his lack of prior criminal history. Substance abuse issues also played a role in the shooting, Linsky said.
But, Linsky said, she and her client understand the gravity of what Moran did.
“There’s no giving back what he took from the victim’s family,” she said.
Chaille brought Esparza’s sister up to speak to the judge. Debbie Aljahania read a letter written by their mother to the courtroom.
In the letter, she said her heart doesn’t beat the same as it did before Esparza was murdered.
“You decided not to give my son a chance,” Aljahania read from her mother’s letter. “…You took a brother, a friend and, from my granddaughters, a loving uncle.”
Aljahania began to cry as she read the letter, shortly after sharing that she went into labor with her child several weeks early after he brother was murdered.
“I pray for you and your mother,” Aljahania read as she finished the letter.
Then it came time for Moran to speak. The teen sat quietly with his head down through most of the hearing but asked to stand to address the victim’s family.
“I’m extremely sorry for what I’ve done to your son, your brother and your family,” Moran said. “That’s not me, I promise you, that’s not me.”
Tears began to roll down Moran’s face and he got choked up as he apologized.
“I understand that I’m about to get a lot of time,” Moran said, “and I deserve every second of it.”