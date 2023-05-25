A Fort Wayne teen has received a 60-year sentence for murdering a man in October.
Austin Moran, 16, admitted to shooting and killing 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza during an April change-of-plea hearing. In exchange for pleading guilty to the murder, a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm was dropped.
Of the 60-year-sentence, 55 years will be served in prison and five years will be suspended. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull told Moran she would consider modifying the sentence in the future, depending on his behavior in jail.
Moran told a friend he kept shooting Esparza because Esparza wouldn't die, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Liza Anglin. The friend told police he was with Moran all day when the defendant said he was going to steal some vape cartridges he agreed to buy from Esparza.
The witness told police he left when Moran told him the plan but heard gunshots and screaming as he was walking away. When he ran back to the area, he found Moran on a porch in a daze, according to court documents.
Three other witnesses positively identified Moran as the shooter or told police they saw someone who matched Moran's description near the scene of the shooting.